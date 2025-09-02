“I’m not Messi,” the Ballon d’Or winner said after making his first Premier League start for City in 11 months in the team’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday

“I’m not Messi,” the Ballon d’Or winner said after making his first Premier League start for City in 11 months in the team’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday.

Rodri insists his return to fitness will not automatically turn Manchester City into the dominant force of old.

Rodri was out for eight months with an ACL injury, then suffered a setback in his bid to recover full fitness by sustaining a groin injury at the Club World Cup. He was a second-half substitute against Tottenham before starting against Brighton. City lost both games.

In the 2023-24 season, City didn’t lose any of the 34 Premier League games that Rodri played in as it won the title for a fourth straight year. “I’m not going to come back and make the team win and win,” he said. “This is a collective. When we won in the past, I needed all my teammates. For sure, I have to recover my best level ... Hopefully after the [international] break we can come back much better.”

