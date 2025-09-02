Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Im not Messi Rodri says his return wont solve Citys problems

'I’m not Messi': Rodri says his return won’t solve City’s problems

Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Brighton
IANS |

“I’m not Messi,” the Ballon d’Or winner said after making his first Premier League start for City in 11 months in the team’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday

Rodri

Rodri insists his return to fitness will not automatically turn Manchester City into the dominant force of old.

“I’m not Messi,” the Ballon d’Or winner said after making his first Premier League start for City in 11 months in the team’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday.

Rodri was out for eight months with an ACL injury, then suffered a setback in his bid to recover full fitness by sustaining a groin injury at the Club World Cup. He was a second-half substitute against Tottenham before starting against Brighton. City lost both games.


In the 2023-24 season, City didn’t lose any of the 34 Premier League games that Rodri played in as it won the title for a fourth straight year. “I’m not going to come back and make the team win and win,” he said. “This is a collective. When we won in the past, I needed all my teammates. For sure, I have to recover my best level ... Hopefully after the [international] break we can come back much better.”

