Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brighton strike late to stun Manchester City 2 1 in English Premier League

Brighton strike late to stun Manchester City 2-1 in English Premier League

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP

James Milner's second half penalty (67th min) hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda's (89th min) late strike  completed City's collapse

Brighton strike late to stun Manchester City 2-1 in English Premier League

A dejected Erling Haaland after Man City's loss to Brighton on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Brighton strike late to stun Manchester City 2-1 in English Premier League
Manchester City blew a lead during a shock 1-2 defeat at Brighton that extended their troubled start to the English Premier League season. 

Manchester City blew a lead during a shock 1-2 defeat at Brighton that extended their troubled start to the English Premier League season. 

City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute to mark his 100th English Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. But the 25-year-old’s third goal this season wasn’t enough to help Pep Guardiola’s side bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham. 



James Milner’s second half penalty (67th min) hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda’s (89th min) late strike completed City’s collapse. 


Spain midfielder Rodri made his first league start for City since suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal in September 2024. But Ballon d’Or holder Rodri, who had also started a Club World Cup match in the summer, was unable to inspire City to their second win of the season.

The Sky Blues now sit in 12th place with three points from their first three fixtures. Their only win came against Wolves (4-0).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

