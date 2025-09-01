James Milner’s second half penalty (67th min) hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda’s (89th min) late strike completed City’s collapse

Manchester City blew a lead during a shock 1-2 defeat at Brighton that extended their troubled start to the English Premier League season.

City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute to mark his 100th English Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. But the 25-year-old’s third goal this season wasn’t enough to help Pep Guardiola’s side bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham.

James Milner’s second half penalty (67th min) hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda’s (89th min) late strike completed City’s collapse.

Spain midfielder Rodri made his first league start for City since suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal in September 2024. But Ballon d’Or holder Rodri, who had also started a Club World Cup match in the summer, was unable to inspire City to their second win of the season.

The Sky Blues now sit in 12th place with three points from their first three fixtures. Their only win came against Wolves (4-0).

