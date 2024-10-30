Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri elated to win prestigious Golden Ball over other big names; Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati named world’s best female footballer for second year in a row

Manchester City’s Rodri receives the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday night. Pic/AFP

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player.

Rodri, 28, on Monday won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri, who is out for the season after injuring his ACL last month and arrived on crutches to the ceremony.

Aitana Bonmati. Pic/AFP

“One of my key things is I always try to improve every game,” he added.

Bonmati, 26, retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmati joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

“It’s a pleasure to be here again,” said Bonmati, who took the award from Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

Vinicius Junior was among the four men’s finalists with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. But no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award.

Vinicius had been seen as one of the favourites for the award until making the decision not to travel to Paris for the ceremony. Vinicius finished second in the voting, with Bellingham third.

While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City’s team with his ability to protect the defence and distribute passes cleanly from the back. “I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best,” Rodri said.

City looked unbeatable at times with him in the side, while his excellent technical ability enabled him to slot smoothly into the quick-passing style made so effective by Spain at Euro 2024.

Bonmati scored 19 goals for Barca and this year has netted five in five games for Spain.

Other award winners

. Lamine Yamal (Best young player)

. Kylian Mbappe & Harry Kane (Most goals)

. Emiliano Martinez (Best goalkeeper)

. Real Madrid (Best men’s team)

. Barcelona (Best women’s team manager)

. Carlo Ancelotti (Best men’s team manager, Real Madrid)

