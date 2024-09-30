Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India beat Laos in AFC U 20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India beat Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Vientiane (Laos)
PTI |

The Blue Colts squandered a series of scoring chances before finding the net through Gwgwmsar Goyary (69th minute) and Thanglalsoun Gangte (84th) to notch up full points

India beat Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India beat Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India pumped in two second-half goals to beat hosts Laos 2-0 in their concluding Group G match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers here on Sunday.


The Blue Colts squandered a series of scoring chances before finding the net through Gwgwmsar Goyary (69th minute) and Thanglalsoun Gangte (84th) to notch up full points.


While India finished second in the four-team group with six points from three matches behind Iran (nine points), it remains to be seen whether this is enough for them to secure a spot in the final rounds of the competition.


