India bounce back strongly to beat Qatar 3-0 in second friendly

The next goal came when Gurnaj Singh Grewal crossed to captain Korou Singh Thingujam, who saw his shot blocked by custodian Shoaib. But the rebound fell kindly for Shashwat Panwar, who tapped in to make it two for India. It was Panwar’s second goal in as many matches

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The India U-17 men’s national team put on a rousing performance to defeat hosts Qatar U-17 3-0 in the second of two friendly matches at the Aspire Academy in Doha.

India have qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup final round to be held later this year and these matches were held as part of the preparation for that tournament.

Qatar, who had won the first friendly 3-1 on Saturday, were put on the back foot from the get-go by India. Bibiano Fernandes’ side opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Qatar goalkeeper Zeiad Shoaib handled a backpass inside his own penalty area, giving India an indirect free-kick which was converted by Ricky Meetei Haobam.

The next goal came when Gurnaj Singh Grewal crossed to captain Korou Singh Thingujam, who saw his shot blocked by custodian Shoaib. But the rebound fell kindly for Shashwat Panwar, who tapped in to make it two for India. It was Panwar’s second goal in as many matches.

Also Read: Fans shower football field with toys for quake-hit children in Turkiye

Just into the second half, Danny’s shot was collected by the goalkeeper before Panwar’s effort went narrowly wide.

Finally, Korou wrapped up the victory with India’s third goal in injury time. Guite picked Korou out with a brilliant through ball and the winger made no mistake one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Tripura’s Jamatia suspened by AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has suspended Tripura player Ayuk Jamatia for a period of four years under the offence of age fraud, forgery and falsification.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever