India eves rout Nepal 4-1 in Dhaka

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Representational image. Pic/iStock


India’s U-17 team laid down the marker with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nepal in the opening game of the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship campaign at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium here. 


In the 10th minute, Shilji Shaji got the breakthrough, running on to goalkeeper Khushi’s long cleared ball past a napping Nepal defender and slotting it into the far corner. India hit them with a double blow just a few minutes later. First Shilji scored in the 40th minute and then, barely a minute later, Pooja made it three.



Also read: SAFF U-20 Women's Championships: India set to kick off campaign against Bhutan


Barsha Oli scored off a well taken volley in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit, but Shilji rounded off a brilliant performance with a well taken third, robbing the Nepal midfield from a throw-in and then running through on her own to finish.

