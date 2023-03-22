India eves rout Nepal 4-1 in Dhaka

In the 10th minute, Shilji Shaji got the breakthrough, running on to goalkeeper Khushi’s long cleared ball past a napping Nepal defender and slotting it into the far corner. India hit them with a double blow just a few minutes later. First Shilji scored in the 40th minute and then, barely a minute later, Pooja made it three

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s U-17 team laid down the marker with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nepal in the opening game of the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship campaign at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium here.

In the 10th minute, Shilji Shaji got the breakthrough, running on to goalkeeper Khushi’s long cleared ball past a napping Nepal defender and slotting it into the far corner. India hit them with a double blow just a few minutes later. First Shilji scored in the 40th minute and then, barely a minute later, Pooja made it three.

Also read: SAFF U-20 Women's Championships: India set to kick off campaign against Bhutan

Barsha Oli scored off a well taken volley in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit, but Shilji rounded off a brilliant performance with a well taken third, robbing the Nepal midfield from a throw-in and then running through on her own to finish.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever