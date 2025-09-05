Qatar, however, pose a formidable challenge. The hosts announced their arrival in style with a commanding 13-0 demolition of Brunei Darussalam, underlining their status as one of the region's top teams

India opened their campaign with a confident 2-0 win over Bahrain, a result that has injected momentum and belief into the squad. Head coach Naushad Moosa expressed satisfaction with the start, saying, “t's always a good thing to start with a win and get those three points. That win gave us a lot of hope and belief that if we do well against Qatar, we'll have the chance to qualify. It's very important we go forward with a winning mentality.”

The Indian men’s U23 football team will take on hosts Qatar in a decisive Group H encounter of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday. The match holds significant importance as India aims to secure a historic first-ever qualification for the prestigious continental tournament.

Qualification to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia hinges on topping the group, with only the 11 group winners earning direct passage. An additional four best second-placed teams will also qualify, making every point critical.

Qatar, however, pose a formidable challenge. The hosts announced their arrival in style with a commanding 13-0 demolition of Brunei Darussalam, underlining their status as one of the region's top teams. “Qatar are probably one of the best teams in Asia that we could face,” Moosa acknowledged. “Their playing style is totally different from Bahrain's. They rely on short passes, quick switches, and a lot of wing play. We need to focus on stopping those movements from the sides.”

Reflecting on the win over Bahrain, Moosa credited India’s extensive preparations, which included a 20-day training camp in Bengaluru and a preparatory stint in Malaysia where they played friendlies, including one against Iraq. “During the 20-day camp in Bangalore, followed by a few days in Malaysia, where we played the friendlies against Iraq, we worked a lot on teamwork. The players were aggressive and played like a team, which helped us a lot. Against Qatar, we cannot afford lapses. We have to be strong and disciplined until the final whistle,” he explained.

Despite Qatar enjoying home advantage, Moosa believes his players have settled well in Doha. “We've been here for almost a week, played one game, and trained regularly. The players are acclimated to the weather.”