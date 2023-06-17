Breaking News
India eye winning start in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

India eye winning start in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Pathum Thani (Thailand)
PTI

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes stressed on the importance of inculcating a winning culture in the boys

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A year and a half of hard work will be put to test as India eye a winning start against Vietnam in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup opener here on Saturday.


Also Read: AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran suggests restructuring of I-League to ensure survival of smaller clubs


India head coach Bibiano Fernandes stressed on the importance of inculcating a winning culture in the boys. “Winning matches and qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup is most important. If we don’t play the World Cup at this age, we can’t develop as a footballing nation,” he said.


