India eye winning start in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes stressed on the importance of inculcating a winning culture in the boys

A year and a half of hard work will be put to test as India eye a winning start against Vietnam in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup opener here on Saturday.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes stressed on the importance of inculcating a winning culture in the boys. “Winning matches and qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup is most important. If we don’t play the World Cup at this age, we can’t develop as a footballing nation,” he said.

