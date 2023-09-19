Breaking News
India face formidable China in Asian Games football opener

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:35 AM IST
PTI

Moreover, two players—defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga—out of the 22 players picked will join later as their visas were not ready. 

Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs against formidable China in their Asian Games group game here on Tuesday.


India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together.


Also head coach Igor Stimac said on Sunday that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri will not play the opening match to save them for the later two matches.

