Asian Games 2023: Complete schedule for all sports in the continental showpiece

Updated on: 18 September,2023 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asian Games 2023: The 19th edition of the Asian Games will brace for a 655-member strong Indian contingent in 41 disciplines out of 61

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)


India will be eager to scale new heights at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 after producing their best-ever medal count during the 2018 edition of the continental showpiece. The latest edition of the Asian Games will start on September 23 and run till October 8.


The 19th edition of the Asian Games will brace for a 655-member strong Indian contingent in 41 disciplines out of 61. The event will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer, as per Olympics.com. Although the games will officially begin on September 23, sports like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball will commence September 19 onwards.


The men's and women's cricket teams, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harmanpreet Kaur will be making their debut at the continental level event. The women's team will start its campaign on September 21 and the final will be on September 25. After this, the men's cricket teams will kickstart their campaigns from September 27 and the title clash will take place on October 7. Indian men's team will play its first match on October 3.


India will field a contingent of 68 players in track and field events, this will be India's largest representation in the sport. Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be India's biggest face at the event, aiming to replicate his gold-winning heroics in Jakarta in 2018. Athletics competitions will be held from September 29 to October 5, with the men's javelin throw final on October 4 as its biggest attraction due to India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj.

Neeraj is not the only Olympic medalist from India as badminton star PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu are also playing at the Asian Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze-winning men's hockey team is also playing.

Badminton competition will be held from September 28 to October 7, with Sindhu leading the 19-member Indian team which will feature Commonwealth champions Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, who is also the bronze medalist at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships held last month.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Chanu, a former World Champion as well will be making her Asiad debut in women's 49 kg weightlifting on September 30. Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, the defending champion in men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling will play on October 6.

Meanwhile, boxing at the Asian Games will be a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics next year. Two-time and current world champion Nikhat Zareen will kickstart her campaign in women's 50 kg from September 24 and Lovlina will represent India in women's 75 kg from September 26 onwards. Boxing competitions will end on October 5.

The hockey competition will also serve as a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier, with Indian hockey teams aiming for gold each, which will give them a direct ticket to next year's multi-sport extravaganza. The men's hockey event will kickstart from September 24 and the Indian women's hockey team will play from September 25.

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, steeplechase racer Avinash Sable, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, former Asian champion boxer Shiva Thapa, Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and teen chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa are some other high-profile players who will be in action.

Asian Games 2023: Full schedule

  1. Archery: 1–7 October
  2. Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September
  3. Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October
  4. Athletics: 29 September–5 October
  5. Badminton: 28 September–7 October
  6. Baseball: 26 September–7 October
  7. Basketball: 26 September–6 October
  8. Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October
  9. Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September
  10. Boxing: 24 September–5 October
  11. Breaking: 6–7 October
  12. Bridge: 27 September–6 October
  13. Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October
  14. Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October
  15. Chess: 24 September–7 October
  16. Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
  17. Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October
  18. Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September
  19. Cycling (Road): 3–5 October
  20. Cycling (Track): 26–29 September
  21. Diving: 30 September–4 October
  22. Dragon Boat: 4–6 October
  23. Equestrian: 26 September–6 October
  24. Esports: 24 September–2 October
  25. Fencing: 24–29 September
  26. Football: 19 September–7 October
  27. Go: 24 September–3 October
  28. Golf: 28 September–1 October
  29. Handball: 24 September–5 October
  30. Hockey: 24 September–7 October
  31. Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October
  32. Judo: 24–27 September
  33. Kabbadi: 2–7 October
  34. Karate: 5–8 October
  35. Kurash: 30 September–2 October
  36. Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October
  37. Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September
  38. Opening Ceremony: 23 September
  39. Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October
  40. Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October
  41. Rowing: 20–25 September
  42. Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September
  43. Sailing: 21–27 September
  44. Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October
  45. Shooting: 24 September–1 October
  46. Skateboarding: 24–27 September
  47. Soft Tennis: 3–7 October
  48. Softball: 26 September–2 October
  49. Sport Climbing: 3–7 October
  50. Squash: 26 September–5 October
  51. Swimming: 24–29 September
  52. Table tennis: 22 September–2 October
  53. Taekwondo: 24–28 September
  54. Tennis: 24–30 September
  55. Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October
  56. Triathlon: 29 September–2 October
  57. Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
  58. Water Polo: 25 September–7 October
  59. Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October
  60. Wrestling: 4–7 October
  61. Wushu: 24–28 September
  62. Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October

(With agency inputs)

