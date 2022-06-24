India move up to 104th place in latest FIFA rankings on the back of historic Asian Cup qualification

It wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th

Sunil Chhetri. File Pic/ AFP

India's magnificent qualifying campaign for the Asian Cup sees the Blue Tigers make steady progress up the latest FIFA rankings table, moving from 106th place to 104th place.

The Indian men's football team is all set to play the Asian Cup in 2023 after defeating the likes of Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. The Sunil Chhetri led India team created their own slice of history by becoming the first India team to qualify for back to back Asian Cups having also featured in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

However, it wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th. They had beaten Egypt and Jordan 1-0 each earlier this year in friendly games.

(With inputs from ANI)