Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India move up to 104th place in latest FIFA rankings on the back of historic Asian Cup qualification

India move up to 104th place in latest FIFA rankings on the back of historic Asian Cup qualification

Updated on: 24 June,2022 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th

India move up to 104th place in latest FIFA rankings on the back of historic Asian Cup qualification

Sunil Chhetri. File Pic/ AFP


India's magnificent qualifying campaign for the Asian Cup sees the Blue Tigers make steady progress up the latest FIFA rankings table, moving from 106th place to 104th place.

The Indian men's football team is all set to play the Asian Cup in 2023 after defeating the likes of Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. The Sunil Chhetri led India team created their own slice of history by becoming the first India team to qualify for back to back Asian Cups having also featured in the 2019 edition of the tournament.




Also Read: U-23 football: India women lose to Sweden


However, it wasn't just the men's team that rose up the rankings charts, the women's team also moved up 3 places from 59th to 56th. They had beaten Egypt and Jordan 1-0 each earlier this year in friendly games.

(With inputs from ANI)

india football sports news Sunil Chhetri

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK