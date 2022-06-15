India qualify for 2023 Asian Cup

Men’s football team on Tuesday qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals after Palestine defeated Philippines 4-0

India players celebrate a goal v Hong Kong in Kolkata yesterday

football team on Tuesday qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals after Palestine defeated Philippines 4-0 in a Group B match in Ulaanbaatar.

The result meant that the Palestinians directly qualified for the 24-team Finals finishing as Group B toppers, while Philippines, with four points, were eliminated despite finishing second. This is the first time India have qualified for the Asian Cup in two successive editions, having made a group league exit in 2019.

The 24 teams in the qualification third round were divided into six groups of four each. The matches of each group were played across different venues with India hosting Group D. All the group winners and the five best second-place finishers will qualify for the Asian Cup.

India beat Hong Kong 4-0

Meanwhile, India beat Hong Kong 4-0 with a goal each by Anwar Ali and skipper Sunil Chhetri and a brace by Manvir Singh in their last qualifier on Tuesday. India thus topped their group, having previously beaten Cambodia 2-0 and Afghanistan 2-1.

