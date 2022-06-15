Breaking News
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu stunned in Round 1

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Jakarta
Seventh seed Sindhu lost 14-21, 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women’s singles. Sindhu has won two Super 300 titles—the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open—this season

Two-time PV Sindhu made a shock first round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China’s He Bing Jiao, here on Tuesday.

Seventh seed Sindhu lost 14-21, 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women’s singles. Sindhu has won two Super 300 titles—the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open—this season. 




By virtue of this win, World No.9 Bing Jiao, whom Sindhu had defeated at the Badminton Asia Championship, lead the Indian 10-8 on head-to-head record.


The defeat at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno has affected Sindhu’s preparations for the next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Also bowing out was B Sai Praneeth, who lost 16-21, 19-21 to Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the men’s singles.

