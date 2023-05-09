India U-17s gear up for Getafe clash

The India U-17 men's football team is set to face Getafe CF U-18 in Otero de Herreros, Segovia, in its fifth practice game on Wednesday

The India U-17 men's football team is set to face Getafe CF U-18 in Otero de Herreros, Segovia, in its fifth practice game on Wednesday.

The Blue Colts have been training in Spain over the last few weeks as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is set to take place in Thailand next month.

India, who have been placed in Group D of the Asian Cup, will face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

After a string of fine performances, in which they played Atletico de Madrid U-17s (4-1), CD Leganes U-18s (0-2), Atletico de Madrid U-16s (2-1), and Real Madrid U-17s (3-3), the boys will now focus on the last two matches in Spain before heading to Germany for two more weeks.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes said, "The boys are really motivated to work harder after the last few matches, especially after the result against Real Madrid, has been very positive."

India's game against Getafe U-18s will be a challenging one for the boys, especially in the physical aspect.

"Of course, no game is easy at this level, and Getafe U-18s are a very good side. They are technically sound, and I believe they are also physically more imposing than us," Fernandes said.

"But we also have our strong points, and will play accordingly."

