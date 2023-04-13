Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Injured Marcus Rashford to miss Man Uniteds tie against Sevilla

Injured Marcus Rashford to miss Man United’s tie against Sevilla

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Speaking to reporters an hour after United’s update on their top scorer, Ten Hag said he was unable to give further information. “I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know,” he said

Injured Marcus Rashford to miss Man United’s tie against Sevilla

Marcus Rashford


Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla this week after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for “a few games,” the club announced on Wednesday.


The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday, holding his groin. United, targeting a trophy treble, said in a statement that assessment of the injury “suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”



Also Read: Marcus Rashford to the rescue


Speaking to reporters an hour after United’s update on their top scorer, Ten Hag said he was unable to give further information. “I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know,” he said. “We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it. But he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

Rashford will definitely miss Thursday’s match against Sevilla, who could come up against a familiar face at Old Trafford as Ten Hag looks for other attacking options.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Marcus Rashford manchester united football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK