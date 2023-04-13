Injured Marcus Rashford to miss Man United’s tie against Sevilla

Speaking to reporters an hour after United’s update on their top scorer, Ten Hag said he was unable to give further information. “I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know,” he said

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla this week after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for “a few games,” the club announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday, holding his groin. United, targeting a trophy treble, said in a statement that assessment of the injury “suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

Also Read: Marcus Rashford to the rescue

Speaking to reporters an hour after United’s update on their top scorer, Ten Hag said he was unable to give further information. “I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know,” he said. “We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it. But he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

Rashford will definitely miss Thursday’s match against Sevilla, who could come up against a familiar face at Old Trafford as Ten Hag looks for other attacking options.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever