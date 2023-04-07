Marcus Rashford scores winner as Man Utd return to Top 4

Callum Wilson and Joelinton each scored twice for the Magpies, who remain above United on goal difference. Both sides now have a three-point lead over Tottenham and a game in hand on Spurs in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League

Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford is ecstatic after scoring against Brentford. Pic/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford sent Manchester United back into the Premier League top four with the winner as the Red Devils beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday, while Newcastle won 5-1 at West Ham to stay third.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton each scored twice for the Magpies, who remain above United on goal difference. Both sides now have a three-point lead over Tottenham and a game in hand on Spurs in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League.

United had slipped to fifth after a run of three league games without a win and cup commitments that meant they had not registered a Premier League win since mid-February.

Erik ten Hag’s men also had a score to settle with the Bees after a humiliating 4-0 defeat when the sides last met in August. The Dutch coach was stinging in his criticism of his players’ attitude and desire in losing 2-0 to Newcastle on Sunday and got the response he was looking for.

