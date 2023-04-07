Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Marcus Rashford scores winner as Man Utd return to Top 4

Marcus Rashford scores winner as Man Utd return to Top 4

Updated on: 07 April,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Callum Wilson and Joelinton each scored twice for the Magpies, who remain above United on goal difference. Both sides now have a three-point lead over Tottenham and a game in hand on Spurs in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League

Marcus Rashford scores winner as Man Utd return to Top 4

Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford is ecstatic after scoring against Brentford. Pic/Getty Images


Marcus Rashford sent Manchester United back into the Premier League top four with the winner as the Red Devils beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday, while Newcastle won 5-1 at West Ham to stay third. 


Callum Wilson and Joelinton each scored twice for the Magpies, who remain above United on goal difference. Both sides now have a three-point lead over Tottenham and a game in hand on Spurs in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League



United had slipped to fifth after a run of three league games without a win and cup commitments that meant they had not registered a Premier League win since mid-February. 


Also read: We have to play Champions League next year: Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s men also had a score to settle with the Bees after a humiliating 4-0 defeat when the sides last met in August. The Dutch coach was stinging in his criticism of his players’ attitude and desire in losing 2-0 to Newcastle on Sunday and got the response he was looking for.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Marcus Rashford manchester united english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK