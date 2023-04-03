Breaking News
We have to play Champions League next year: Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Manchester
A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there’s no misunderstanding. We have two paths. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or to win the Europa League,” he said

We have to play Champions League next year: Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag


Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United must be playing Champions League football next season, saying there can be “no misunderstanding” about their need to return to Europe’s premier club football competition.


The former Ajax manager ended a six-year trophy drought at United with the League Cup. Currently, they are third in the Premier League. “One thing let’s make clear, we have to play Champions League football. A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there’s no misunderstanding. We have two paths. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or to win the Europa League,” he said. 



