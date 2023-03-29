Man Utd to play Wrexham in San Diego friendly

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  London
This is the first match of United’s tour of the United States, designed to help the club prepare for the 2023/24 English season. Welsh club Wrexham, who play in the National League—the fifth tier of English football’s pyramid—have been owned since 2020 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Representational images. Pic/iStock


English football giants Manchester United will play a non-league Wrexham team owned by two Hollywood stars in a San Diego friendly on July 25, it was announced Monday.


This is the first match of United’s tour of the United States, designed to help the club prepare for the 2023/24 English season. Welsh club Wrexham, who play in the National League—the fifth tier of English football’s pyramid—have been owned since 2020 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.


