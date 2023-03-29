Man Utd to play Wrexham in San Diego friendly

This is the first match of United’s tour of the United States, designed to help the club prepare for the 2023/24 English season. Welsh club Wrexham, who play in the National League—the fifth tier of English football’s pyramid—have been owned since 2020 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Representational images. Pic/iStock

English football giants Manchester United will play a non-league Wrexham team owned by two Hollywood stars in a San Diego friendly on July 25, it was announced Monday.

Also read: Manchester United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

This is the first match of United’s tour of the United States, designed to help the club prepare for the 2023/24 English season. Welsh club Wrexham, who play in the National League—the fifth tier of English football’s pyramid—have been owned since 2020 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever