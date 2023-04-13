Inter Milan close in on semis with dominant win over Benfica

The Italians, three time winners, took a commanding quarter-final first leg lead at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica’s first defeat in the competition. After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku (3R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between SL Benfica and Inter Milan at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. Pic/AFP

Inter Milan put one foot into the Champions League semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netting in Lisbon.

