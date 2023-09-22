Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Inter Miami thrash Toronto 4 0 despite Messis early exit

Inter Miami thrash Toronto 4-0 despite Messi’s early exit

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale (USA)
AFP |

Top

Messi returned to the starting line-up after skipping Saturday’s 5-2 defeat at Atlanta due to muscle fatigue, but left the field in the 38th minute looking uncomfortable

Inter Miami thrash Toronto 4-0 despite Messi’s early exit

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article
Inter Miami thrash Toronto 4-0 despite Messi’s early exit
x
00:00

Inter Miami shrugged off an injury concern to Lionel Messi to boost their Major League Soccer playoff hopes with a 4-0 thrashing of Toronto FC 4-0 on Wednesday. 


Messi returned to the starting line-up after skipping Saturday’s 5-2 defeat at Atlanta due to muscle fatigue, but left the field in the 38th minute looking uncomfortable. His former Barcelona teammate, Spaniard Jordi Alba who had also sat out the trip to Atlanta, also limped off three minutes earlier in the game. 


Also Read: No Messi, no problem: Campana scores twice as Inter Miami beats Sporting KC


Miami coach Gerardo Martino said the pair are now ruled out for Sunday’s Florida derby with Orlando City and was uncertain about their involvement in next week’s US Open Cup final. “We have to go day by day, see the doctor’s report, what they tell us and we will decide. Obviously, there is no ‘chance’ that they will be there on Sunday,” he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lionel messi football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK