Spezia stuns Inter Milan in Serie A

Updated on: 12 March,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Milan
Goals from Daniel Maldini and M’Bala Nzola either side of a Romelu Lukaku penalty handed fourth-from-bottom Spezia a crucial victory in their bid to avoid the drop

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Inter Milan missed the chance to cut Napoli’s huge lead at the top of Serie A lead on Friday after suffering a shock 1-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Spezia.


Goals from Daniel Maldini and M’Bala Nzola either side of a Romelu Lukaku penalty handed fourth-from-bottom Spezia a crucial victory in their bid to avoid the drop.



But the defeat was another bodyblow to Inter’s faint hopes of overhauling Napoli at the top of the table. 

Napoli are now 15 points clear of second-placed Inter at the top of the table and have played one game less.

