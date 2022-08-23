Inter-School Football: Viklap Tambe ’tricks!

Viklap Tambe showed excellent touch, scoring a fine hat-trick in Sacred Heart’s (Santacruz) comfortable 4-0 win over Bombay International School

Viklap Tambe at the St Francis D’Assisi ground yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Viklap Tambe showed excellent touch, scoring a fine hat-trick in Sacred Heart’s (Santacruz) comfortable 4-0 win over Bombay International School (Babulnath) in a boys’ U-16 Div-III match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday.

Midfielder Viklap scored the first goal in the 12th minute after which teammate Prince Kantharia made it 2-0 just before half-time. Sacred Heart increased their lead when Viklap beat ’keeper Jehan Patel with a firm shot midway through the second session. Viklap then converted a penalty for his hat-trick.

Also Read: ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill powers India to narrow win over resilient hosts

Later, Dr Antonio DaSilva (Dadar) routed hosts St Francis D’Assisi (Borivli) 6-0. Striker Ayush Yelve scored a brace while Yash Tembe, Hammad Shah, Darshan Khuman and Shradul Pharande contributed a goal each for the Dadar school.

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) and Gokuldham (Goregaon) played out a 1-1 draw. Aditya Paranjape was on target for the Bandra school, while Aadi Kirodian netted Gokuldham’s equaliser. Earlier, in a Div-II quarter-final play-off encounter, Cambridge School (Kandivli) got the better of Don Bosco (Borivli) 3-1. Ninad Mohite struck a brace while Neel Shah added the third goal for Cambridge. Angelo Misquitta scored for the Bosco boys.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal