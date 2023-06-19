Intercontinental Cup: India 'two good' for Lebanon in final

Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the evening’s other goal to cap an impressive display.

India’s Sunil Chhetri (right) celebrates his goal against Lebanon with teammate Lallianzuala Chhangte yesterday. Pic/AIFF

Captain Sunil Chhetri, as is his wont, rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final here on Sunday. Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the evening’s other goal to cap an impressive display.

This is India’s second title triumph in the tournament, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2018. Korea won in 2019. In the last leg of his career, the 38-year-old Chhetri found the back of the net in the 46th minute of the title clash, breaking the deadlock right after play resumed after a goalless first half.

Buoyed by the lead and backed by a near-capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, India consolidated their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target in the 66th minute, leaving the fans delighted and their 99th ranked opponents stunned.

Visa issues delay Pak’s arrival for SAFF Cup

Pakistan football team’s arrival here for the SAFF Football Championship has been delayed due to a visa issue but the squad is expected to reach in time for its opening fixture against India on June 21. Pakistan squad was expected to land in Bengaluru on Sunday after completing the Four Nation Cup in Mauritius. However, they have missed the scheduled flight to India this morning. Pakistan is scheduled to face India on June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 7.30 PM IST, but a KSFA official said there was no concern regarding their arrival.

