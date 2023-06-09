Intercontinental Cup: ‘We’re here to win the title,’ says head coach Igor Stimac

India’s real build-up to the Asian Cup will begin with their Intercontinental Cup opener against Mongolia here on Friday. Both Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri said the team has prepared well for the tournament

Igor Stimac

India’s opponents in the Intercontinental Cup may not be as tough as the ones they will come across in the AFC Asian Cup, but the invitational tournament will be good preparation for the continental showpiece, reckoned head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday.

India’s real build-up to the Asian Cup will begin with their Intercontinental Cup opener against Mongolia here on Friday. Both Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri said the team has prepared well for the tournament.

“We’re expecting to win the tournament, and that’s why we’re here. We’ll do everything possible to make that happen,” Stimac said at the pre-tournament press conference. Besides India and Mongolia, Lebanon and Vanuatu are the other teams participating in the tournament.

