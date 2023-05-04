Stimac names 41 players for national camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Intercontinental Cup

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 41 players for the national camp ahead of the Hero Intercontinental Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar in June. The camp begins in the Odisha capital on May 15

Indian Football Team Pic:AFP

The camp begins in the Odisha capital on May 15.

India, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164) and Mongolia (183) in the Intercontinental Cup from June 9-18.

The Blue Tigers will then move to Bengaluru to play the SAFF Championship in June-July.

The Probables:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vikram Partap Singh, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

