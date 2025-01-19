Breaking News
ISL: 10-men Kerala Blasters hold off NorthEast United for goalless draw

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Kochi
The home team showed exceptional defensive prowess to hold the Highlanders at bay and secure a point despite playing with 10 men for over 60 minutes of the game

Players of Kerala Blasters FC, in blue, and NorthEast United FC vie for the ball during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, in Kochi, Kerala. Pic/PTI

Kerala Blasters FC restricted NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. 


The home team showed exceptional defensive prowess to hold the Highlanders at bay and secure a point despite playing with 10 men for over 60 minutes of the game.


Jithin MS, who scored his opening goal of the season in the last match, came close to getting the Highlanders the lead as he got to the end of a delivery by Mohammed Bemammer following a corner. His shot lacked direction though, and ended high and wide on the left as it was hit from distance in the 12th minute.


Three minutes later, Kerala Blasters FC star Noah Sadaoui attempted a similar effort, again from outside of the 18-yard box. He aimed for the left corner of the net, but it ended off target. Soon afterwards, the Kochi-based team created an offensive move in the Highlanders’ defensive third but Noah didn’t time his run appropriately, getting flagged offside.

The game took a decisive turn in the 30th minute with Aibanbha Dohling of the Kerala Blasters FC getting sent off for violent conduct. This gave the Highlanders, the league’s joint-highest scoring team (31), a fantastic chance to optimise their one-man advantage.

At the brink of the half-time whistle, Alaaeddine Ajaraie picked up a pass from Macarton Nickson outside the box and unleashed a left footed shot that was blocked by the Kerala Blasters FC backline. Bekey Oram ensured that the Highlanders stayed in the quest for the goal, finding Ajaraie inside the 18-yard area on the left side, and the striker took a firm shot that required Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Sachin Suresh to save it on the top left corner.

Noah ensured a formidable start for the home team in the second half, teaming up with Milos Drincic to test the NorthEast United FC defence. His vicious effort from the right foot was saved at the centre of the goal by Gurmeet Singh.

NorthEast United FC responded with Guillermo Fernández and Buanthanglun Samte joining hands near the box for the latter to find a pocket of space on the left and hit a shot with his left feet in the 56th minute that missed the target in the right.

Twelve minutes later, Nestor Albiach set up a pass for Ajaraie outside the box and the forward didn’t build up the move, instead exploring the space inside the Kerala Blasters FC box to make a shot that landed high above the net.

Fernandez had a defining opportunity land to him in the 82nd minute, having the chance to net the ball from inside the box with his right feet, but an organised Kerala Blasters FC defence thwarted that danger collectively, earning a hard-fought point from the draw.

