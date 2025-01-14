ISL: Noah's late winner helps Kerala Blasters beat Odisha FC 3-2

They kept chasing the winner deep inside the added time of the second half, with Noah delivering the finishing touch to enable them to get the three points from the night

Players of Kerala Blasters FC Noah (blue) and Odisha FC vie for the ball during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Pic/PTI

Noah Sadaoui's late winner in the fifth minute of injury time helped Kerala Blasters FC defeat Odisha FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday night. The Juggernauts are now winless in their last four games, and the Kochi-based team is now unbeaten (W5 D2) in all seven games that Noah has found the back of the net in ISL 2024-25, as the home team netted thrice in the final half-hour of the game on Monday night.

The Juggernauts made a positive start in the fourth minute, opting for a relatively direct route to surprise the Kerala Blasters FC defence. Once inside the box, Dori aerially overpowered Pritam Kotal to make a headed pass for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who was in the middle of the 18-yard area. Jerry covered a few crucial yards with a quick pace, made an impressive adjustment, and deposited the ball into the bottom right corner with a slightly high-footed shot to open the scoring.

Odisha FC were equally effective at the back, making a coordinated effort to block Kwame Peprah’s shot from close range in the 36th minute. Noah Sadaoui shimmered into the box from the left flank before squaring up the delivery for Kwame, who tried to control, turn, and shoot, but was overpowered by the visitors’ backline.

Peprah managed to pull an equaliser in his team’s favour in the 60th minute though. Korou Singh produced a creative through ball from the right flank that swung inside the Odisha FC defence. The pass was delivered at the perfect pace, but it was Peprah who outpaced Mourtada Fall and Rohit Kumar to get to the end of the pass and hammer it into the bottom left corner.

Kerala Blasters FC stepped up the ante of their attacking moves thereafter. The entire frontline came to the fore to dissect the Odisha FC defence in the 73rd minute. Adrian Luna shifted to the right flank and curled in a cross for Noah Sadaoui on the far left post. Sadaoui produced his smarts, making a headed pass to Jesus Jimenez at the centre rather than going for the goal. Jimenez met the assist perfectly, booting the ball to the high centre of the net and getting the home side the lead.

Odisha FC embraced a relentless look for a brief period following Jimenez’s strike. Diego Mauricio took a free-kick from the edge of the box down the centre, which was aimed perfectly at the top right corner, but saved in time by Sachin Suresh. The ball was cleared but met Saviour Gama outside the 18-yard box. Gama unleashed a powerful effort that had to be saved by the Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper at the high centre of the goal. Dori immediately pounced upon the rebound, depositing the ball into the net from an extremely close distance to level the scores in the 80th minute.

However, their momentum was disrupted by Carlos Delgado getting sent off in the 83rd minute for picking his second yellow card. Kerala Blasters FC capitalised on this one-man advantage, by outnumbering the Odisha FC defence in the final third.

They kept chasing the winner deep inside the added time of the second half, with Noah delivering the finishing touch to enable them to get the three points from the night.

Receiving a pass from Vibin Mohanan on the left side of the box, Noah perhaps understood the paucity of time in his hand and hurled a robust shot that had enough power to land onto the bottom right corner of the net despite being struck from an acute angle and taking a deflection. Regardless, it ensured a victory for the home side, taking them to the eighth place in the standings, with 20 points from their 16 matches so far.

Kerala Blasters FC will play NorthEast United FC on January 18, whereas Odisha FC are set to lock horns with Bengaluru FC on January 22.

