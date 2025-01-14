James Anderson to play T20 cricket for Lancashire, signs one-year deal

Speaking about the news, James Anderson said: “I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

England great James Anderson is set to make a return to T20 cricket as he signed a year-long contract with Lancashire ahead of the 2025 season.

James Anderson who made his debut in 2001 for the Lancashire has committed to play for the Red Rose in the Country Championship as well as Vitality Blast competitions for the 2025 season.

"Lancashire Cricket is delighted to confirm that James Anderson has signed a one-year contract to continue his playing career with the Club ahead of the 2025 season," the club informed in a release.

James Anderson has not featured in any of the competitive cricket after his final Test appearance against West Indies in July, last year. He ended his career as England's all-time leading wicket-taker in international cricket.

Following discussions with the Club, Anderson will play on during the 2025 season and has put pen-to-paper on an initial season-long deal following the end of his ECB central contract, the club statement said. Anderson’s most recent First-Class appearance for Lancashire came in June when he took 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire in Southport while he will be set to make his first T20 appearance since 2014 this summer.

Speaking about the news, James Anderson said, "I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season."

“This Club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to".

“I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April," he said.

“I love playing at Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our Members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special,” he added.

Lancashire's Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton welcomed Anderson's decision to continue for one more year.

“We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the Club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire".

“From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park. As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority," he added.

James Anderson also made himself available for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) auction for the 2025 edition, but went unsold.

(With IANS Inputs)