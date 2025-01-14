Rohit Sharma is scheduled to make his appearance at a promotional event around noon. On January 23, Mumbai will kick start their Ranji Trophy campaign against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKS ground

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India captain Rohit Sharma wants to train with Mumbai Ranji team x 00:00

After suffering a Test series loss against Australia, Team India captain Rohit Sharma has shown interest in training with the Mumbai Ranji team. He is expected to show up for the net session at the MCA-BKS ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma featuring in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was only able to garner 31 runs, before opting himself out from the final and fifth Test match.

He was also part of a meeting that was held on Sunday to review the team's performance along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia.

"Rohit has expressed his interest in training with the Mumbai Ranji team. He has approached the head coach Omkar Salavi and made enquiries about when they are going to train for the next Ranji match, which is still 10 days away," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit Sharma is scheduled to make his appearance at a promotional event around noon. On January 23, Mumbai will kick start their Ranji Trophy campaign against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKS ground.

Also Read: ‘There are challenges in BCCI, but new secy Saikia is capable of handling them': Rajiv Shukla

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma features in Mumbai's match, but as of now, he is only expected to show up for the practice session.

The MCA source said that Rohit, who last played for Mumbai way back in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh, was yet to confirm his availability for the match. There is also some time left before the Mumbai selectors convene to pick the squad for the next few matches.

A series of poor scores, including 3, 9, 10, 3 and 6 for an average of 10.93 in Australia saw him opt out of the last Test at the SCG. However, on the second day of that match in Sydney, the senior batter firmly dismissed rumours of an impending retirement during an interaction with the official broadcaster, saying he was "not going anywhere" and cited his poor form as the reason for "standing down" from the Test.

Rohit Sharma handed over the leadership duties to Jasprit Bumrah, sparking widespread speculations about his future. "I have not retired. I stood down, that is what I would say. Basically the chat that I had with the coach and the selector was very simple. I am not able to score runs, there is no form, it is an important match and we need a player with form," Rohit had said.

"As it is, in our batting, the form of the boys is not that good. So you cannot carry a lot of out of form players in the team. This simple thing was going on in my mind. I am not going anywhere," he had added. The 37-year-old had said the team management and selectors backed his decision. India lost the five-match series in Australia 1-3 after their memorable win in the opener at Perth. During the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir had spoken about the need for senior players to show up in Ranji games if they were truly committed to red-ball cricket. The BCCI brass has also been vocal in insisting that stars should not opt out of domestic marquee events if the international schedule allows them a window to turn up.

(With PTI Inputs)