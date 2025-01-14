Plenty of cricket in the first half of the year will keep BCCI administrators busy

BCCI’s vice-president Rajiv Shukla

BCCI’s new secretary Devajit Saikia will face many challenges in his maiden term as the Indian cricket board’s secretary, reckons BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla. However, Shukla feels the former Assam wicketkeeper-batsman is capable of handling it all. Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected as the BCCI secretary and treasurer respectively during the SGM on Sunday.

“Challenges are always there in the BCCI, but he [Saikia] is capable of handling those challenges. There should not be any problem,” Shukla said after BCCI’s Special General Meeting at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“Now back-to-back events are there like the England [home] series, Champions Trophy. After that, the IPL and then the England tour, so everyday some challenges come and he will deal with them,” he added.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will play a five-match T20I series against England starting on January 22 in Kolkata followed by a three-match ODI series on February 6.

Team India will then leave for the UAE to play in the Champions Trophy. After IPL in April and May, the Indian team will play a five-Test series against England starting on June 20 at Leeds.