ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC lose 0-3 to Mumbai City

Updated on: 29 December,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC and Gurkirat Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrate during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 68 between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC lose 0-3 to Mumbai City
Chennaiyin FC suffered a 0-3 loss against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.


Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the opening goal of the match for the home team in the 52nd minute. Vikram Partap Singh (80th) and Gurkirat Singh (90th) netted second and third goal respectively for the winning side.


Coming into the match after defeats in their respective last matches, both the teams started aggressively. Chennaiyin looked solid in defence as well as they denied the hosts a few close scoring chances early in the match.


Chennaiyin came close to scoring their first goal in the 11th minute but Sarthak Golui’s shot missed the target.

Mumbai City were given a spot kick in the 36th minute when Vikram drew a foul in the penalty area. However, Chhangte failed to convert it as his left-footed shot hit the bar.

The visitors once again demonstrated their defensive prowess when Ryan Edwards impressively blocked Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s strike in front of the goal just before the break.

The Islanders managed to take the lead seven minutes into the second half when Chhangte found the target. Later, Vikram converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0 for Mumbai City.

Owen Coyle’s men gave their all in order to make a comeback. However, Gurkirat scored Mumbai City’s third goal to take the game further away.

Chennaiyin have concluded the first half of the season with 12 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

