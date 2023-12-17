ISL: East Bengal share points with Mumbai City FC after goalless draw

Mumbai's new coach, Petr Kratky, gave midfielder Jayesh Rane a place in the first eleven over Vinit Rai in their game against the Red and Golds on Saturday

Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz of Mumbai City FC and PV Vishnu of East Bengal FC in action during match 57 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal Football Club, at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC played out a goalless draw and both teams bagged a point each in their Indian Super League (ISL) match in Mumbai.

Mumbai's new coach, Petr Kratky, gave midfielder Jayesh Rane a place in the first eleven over Vinit Rai in their game against the Red and Golds on Saturday.

Rane carved an impact in the proceedings on Saturday night, forging a fantastic partnership with Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz as the duo took two close shots at the backline of East Bengal's defence.

Diaz shifted wide on the box to draw defenders towards him before chipping a ball for an onrushing Rane at the centre. In the early minutes of the game, Rane met a cross from Diaz but couldn't keep his effort on target as the ball flew over the posts.

The second close moment for Mumbai City FC came about in the 57th minute when Diaz scraped through a tough position to keep hold of the ball and lay up a lightly lobbed pass for Rane, who volleyed it over the post.

On the other hand, the away side also made few chances in the game but was unlucky to convert them into a goal. In the 34th minute, the East Bengal FC duo of Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera played a one-two on the left flank before the former placed a powerful shot that missed hitting the post.

Bipin Singh was a lively presence on the field for the Islanders, and he made his presence felt in the 73rd minute with a cross for Rostyn Griffiths on the far post that delightfully pierced through the Red and Golds' defensive line.

Griffiths had to tap the ball past Prabsukhan Singh Gill, but the goalkeeper showed sharp reflexes to deny the towering defender his second goal of the season. Mumbai brought in quality players off the bench in Lallianzuala Chhangte and Abdenasser El Khayati to tilt the proceedings in their favour in the final 30 minutes. But the visitors managed to hold tight with their strong defence lineup and left the match with a point.

Jayesh Rane was named the 'Player of the Match'.

