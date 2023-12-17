Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > ISL Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1 0

ISL: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

It was a cagey affair from the beginning, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh starring with some important stops to keep the scoreline level

ISL: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
ISL: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1-0
x
00:00

Bengaluru FC started life under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza on a positive note as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.


Also Read: India lose to Spain in bronze medal tie; Germany champs


It was a cagey affair from the beginning, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh starring with some important stops to keep the scoreline level. 


For Bengaluru FC, it was down to their experienced outfield duo of Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez to get them out of the rut that they found themselves in. In the 44th minute, Hernandez  hammered the ball into the bottom right corner to help the Blues get a foot ahead in the game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bengaluru FC isl indian super league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK