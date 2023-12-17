ISL: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

It was a cagey affair from the beginning, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh starring with some important stops to keep the scoreline level

Bengaluru FC started life under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza on a positive note as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

It was a cagey affair from the beginning, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh starring with some important stops to keep the scoreline level.

For Bengaluru FC, it was down to their experienced outfield duo of Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez to get them out of the rut that they found themselves in. In the 44th minute, Hernandez hammered the ball into the bottom right corner to help the Blues get a foot ahead in the game.

