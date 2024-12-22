In the 16th minute, Oscar Bruzon was forced to make a change as Mohamad Rakip limped off the pitch and was replaced by Jeakson Singh

Players of East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ISL: East Bengal secure 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC x 00:00

East Bengal FC triumphed over Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday. Marksman Dimitrios Diamantakos was the only player on target for the home side as they maintained their mid-season rise under their new tactician Oscar Bruzon. The Red & Golds secured their fourth win in their last five matches in the competition. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, were inefficient in creating and finishing chances, as per an ISL press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first quarter of the match saw both teams exert pressure on their opponents with some intricate movement. The game's first chance fell to the hosts as Cleiton Silva, who found himself in space from a corner and stabbed the ball from close range. However, he was denied by an outstretched Albino Gomes. A minute later, the Red and Golds recycled possession and Anwar Ali saw his long-range effort rattle the post before going out, catching the entire Jamshedpur FC backline off-guard. In the ninth minute, it was Jamshedpur FC's opportunity to attack as Stephen Eze found Javier Siverio in the box with a dink pass. The Spaniard showed immaculate control but his subsequent effort struck the side netting. In the 16th minute, Oscar Bruzon was forced to make a change as Mohamad Rakip limped off the pitch and was replaced by Jeakson Singh.

Also Read: Should KL Rahul make way for Rohit Sharma at the top? Know Ravi Shastri's opinion

Later, his counterpart, Khalid Jamil also made an early change by bringing on Pronay Halder in place of Sourav Das in the middle of the park. The game slowed down in the second quarter of the first half, with both teams consolidating possession and being far more conservative with their approach. However, East Bengal FC finished the first period with a flurry of opportunities. Nandhakumar Sekar and Cleiton came close to breaking the deadlock but were both denied by a resolute Albino in goal. Jamshedpur FC were the team on the ascendency in the first ten minutes of the second half but they lacked the final ball in the box. In the 54th minute, Albino was called into action once again as Hector Yuste rose the highest from a corner to head it towards goal. The Spaniard made a good connection but not enough to beat the Jamshedpur FC custodian.

But East Bengal's continued pressure eventually bore fruit in the 60th minute when Dimitrios Diamantakos broke the deadlock from Nandhakumar's cross. Cleiton also played a big role in the buildup as Jamshedpur FC defenders were stranded ball-watching. Khalid Jamil, in retaliation to the goal, made attacking changes by bringing on Jordan Murray and Nikhil Barla in place of Rei Tachikawa and Mohammed Sanan respectively. Meanwhile, Bruzon replaced Diamantakos with David Lalhlansanga as an injury precaution.

In the 68th minute, Vishnu PV almost doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort. He lost his marker with some exquisite trickery before drifting into the box from the left flank. His eventual effort struck the inside of the post before going out. Jamshedpur FC threw bodies forward in search of the equaliser in the final quarter of the game but Bruzon's men held their lines brilliantly, registering their fourth victory of the campaign. The experienced Brazilian Cleiton was a livewire on the field for East Bengal FC. He was the prime orchestrator for the solitary strike while he also created four chances. Cleiton also clocked six crosses and worked hard in link-up play. He also completed 39 out of his 47 attempted passes. East Bengal FC will face Hyderabad FC on December 28, while Jamshedpur FC will be in action against Kerala Blasters FC on December 29. East Bengal FC 1 (Dimitrios Diamantakos 60') - 0 Jamshedpur FC.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever