ISL: Mohun Bagan SG inch closer to consecutive Shield title with 3-0 win over Blasters

Players of Kerala Blasters FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vie for the ball during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season football match, at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Pic/PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant blanked Kerala Blasters FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Despite holding just 33.4% of the possession, the Mariners showed remarkable efficiency upfront to convert three out of their four on-target shots into goals.

They continue to be placed atop the standings with 49 points from 21 games - 10 more than the second-positioned FC Goa, who have 39 points from 20 encounters. The defending ISL Shield champions are now just one game away from repeating the feat.

Jamie Maclaren found the first breakthrough of the match with a slick finish from close range. The Mariners have benefitted exceptionally with his sharpshooting prowess in the current campaign and this game was no exception, as Liston Colaco’s precisely squared-up delivery met the striker on the left side of the six-yard box and he comfortably hammered it into the high centre of the net in the 28th minute.

However, Maclaren’s skills cannot be reduced to his output from just inside the box. Twelve minutes later, his striking partner Jason Cummings turned provider as the visitors moved forward with purpose.

Instead of opting to overpower Kerala Blasters FC within their box, Cummings chose to lay up a pass for Maclaren, who was at the top of his game again as his smooth pick up and eventual placement of the ball from distance into the centre of the goal from his left foot doubled his team’s lead. Cummings thus became the third player to record an assist in three or more consecutive games for the Mariners after Dimitrios Petratos and Roy Krishna.

Throughout the game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant benefitted from overwhelming the home side in their defensive third with the sheer quality of the numbers that Jose Molina’s team pushed ahead.

Manvir Singh earned a free-kick in the 65th minute on the right flank and the Mariners produced a flurry of chances in the set piece that followed. Cummings tried a left-footed shot from distance but it was blocked before Deepak Tangri and Alberto Rodriguez pounced upon the loose balls to muster up concrete efforts.

Eventually, Rodriguez latched the ball on the left side and slotted it into the centre of the net to find his team’s third goal of the night and seal three points in their favour.

To their credit, the Mariners didn’t cut down their efforts even after the third goal, with their wealth of attacking options enabling them to probe the Kerala Blasters FC defense regularly. Dimitrios Petratos’ cross in the 80th minute headed straight to Tom Aldred, whose aerial shot missed the target to the left.

Ashique Kuruniyan soon supplied the ball on a difficult angle towards the right side to Petratos, but the forward didn’t play the ball in and rather went for a shot, which was inaccurate, but his team’s overall endeavours were enough to expedite their charge for the title.

