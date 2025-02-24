ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant defend title after late winner against Odisha FC

The Jose Molina-coached team sealed this victory on the back of 16 victories and four draws, while recording their sixth consecutive clean sheet – the most ever done by a team in the competition

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match against Odisha FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata, West Bengal. Pic/PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 League Winners after their 1-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Sunday.



The Mariners successfully defended their title, becoming the first-ever team in ISL to do so, as they moved to 52 points after this triumph, gaining an unassailable lead over the second-placed FC Goa, who have bagged 42 points with three games to spare. The Jose Molina-coached team sealed this victory on the back of 16 victories and four draws, while recording their sixth consecutive clean sheet – the most ever done by a team in the competition.

After a cagey start, Odisha FC found their maiden breakthrough into the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defensive third from the inside channel of the right flank. Hugo Boumous unlocked the Mariners’ defence with a through ball that met Rahul KP perfectly at close range. Rahul rushed into the effort though and went for a powerful shot, instead of trying to slot the ball into the net. As a result, he was unable to even land the ball on target in the 19th minute.

Lalengmawia Ralte, who has been an engine at the centre of the park for the Mariners, showed that he possesses some offensive bite too as he looked to cap off a Mohun Bagan Super Giant offensive endeavour with a neat pass to Jamie Maclaren on the right side of the 18-yard box in the 31st minute. Unlike Rahul, Maclaren could direct his shot on target but it was saved and instead diverted for a corner by Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Amrinder was set for a busy following 15 minutes as the dynamic home frontline joined hands to test him between the posts. Greg Stewart did well to halt an Odisha FC defensive build-up by recovering possession in the middle at the edge of the box and hurled in a quick shot aimed for the bottom left corner, which was thwarted off by the visiting custodian. Maclaren was positioned perfectly to pounce upon the rebound and he tried to drill the ball past the goal-line from a narrow angle on right, but Amrinder adjusted and immediately got his hand to the end of the ball at the brink of the half-time whistle.

Stewart kept probing the Juggernauts in the second essay of the match too. At the 60th minute mark, he thundered into the Odisha FC box and laid up a pass for Manvir Singh at the centre. Manvir couldn’t hold the line of the pass delivered to him and instead misplaced it down the right side to squander a promising goal-scoring chance.

Dimitrios Petratos shook up the approach with an ambitious effort from outside of the 18-yard box in the 82nd minute, but Amrinder continued to be solid and blocked the effort in time. The match decisively shifted in the favour of the home team right afterwards, as Mourtada Fall tripped and fouled Maclaren near the Odisha FC box, getting sent off and reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Petratos stayed in the hunt for the winner even in the added time and eventually sealed the game, as well as the championship, for the Mariners with a powerful and precise shot from outside the box, which rattled the bottom left corner of the goal, finally beating Amrinder’s resistance and handing the Mariners the title-winning victory.

