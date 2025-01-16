ISL's Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai City FC is committed to nurturing and developing football talent across the city, ensuring the next generation of football stars receives the right platform to grow and showcase their skills. Building on its mission to invest in grassroots football, Mumbai City FC is proud to announce the commencement of Season 2 of the AIFF Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 powered by Reliance Foundation, which will take place from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11. These young players will compete for the championship title, showcasing their skills and potential for a future in the sport.

The U10 and U11 age groups will include teams from E7 Football Academy, Tipu Sultan FA, Bravo Football, Bravehearts FA, Mumbai City FC, Somaiya Sports Academy, BFC Soccer Schools, and Anstrengung United (7 teams in total). The U9 category will have an additional team, Homegrown Grasshoppers, bringing the total number of teams to 8 in this age group.

The Mumbai City FC Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 will be hosted at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West, Mumbai. The league, held in affiliation with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA)and All India Football Federation (AIFF), will run from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Kandarp Chandra – CEO, Mumbai City, commented:

“Grassroots football development remains a priority for us at Mumbai City FC, and the Blue Cubs League is a key part of our efforts. We’re excited to see young players compete, grow, and showcase their talents this year. Their enthusiasm and commitment inspire us, and we’re proud to support the next generation of footballers. This league will be key in shaping their future in the sport. We thank MFA, WIFA, AIFF for their continued support in making this initiative a success."

