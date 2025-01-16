Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > ISLs Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League

ISL's Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League

Updated on: 16 January,2025 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11

ISL's Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
ISL's Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League
x
00:00

Mumbai City FC is committed to nurturing and developing football talent across the city, ensuring the next generation of football stars receives the right platform to grow and showcase their skills. Building on its mission to invest in grassroots football, Mumbai City FC is proud to announce the commencement of Season 2 of the AIFF Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 powered by Reliance Foundation, which will take place from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025.


The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11. These young players will compete for the championship title, showcasing their skills and potential for a future in the sport.


The U10 and U11 age groups will include teams from E7 Football Academy, Tipu Sultan FA, Bravo Football, Bravehearts FA, Mumbai City FC, Somaiya Sports Academy, BFC Soccer Schools, and Anstrengung United (7 teams in total). The U9 category will have an additional team, Homegrown Grasshoppers, bringing the total number of teams to 8 in this age group.


The Mumbai City FC Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 will be hosted at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West, Mumbai. The league, held in affiliation with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA)and All India Football Federation (AIFF), will run from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Kandarp Chandra – CEO, Mumbai City, commented:

 “Grassroots football development remains a priority for us at Mumbai City FC, and the Blue Cubs League is a key part of our efforts. We’re excited to see young players compete, grow, and showcase their talents this year. Their enthusiasm and commitment inspire us, and we’re proud to support the next generation of footballers. This league will be key in shaping their future in the sport. We thank MFA, WIFA, AIFF for their continued support in making this initiative a success."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai city fc football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK