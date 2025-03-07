ISL: Mumbai look to seal Playoff spot vs Kerala

Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last eight away games and will relish facing a Kerala side that has conceded 36 goals this season

Needing a point to qualify for the playoffs, visiting Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

