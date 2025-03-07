Breaking News
Sports News > Football News

ISL: Mumbai look to seal Playoff spot vs Kerala

Updated on: 07 March,2025 06:33 AM IST  |  Kochi
PTI

Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last eight away games and will relish facing a Kerala side that has conceded 36 goals this season

ISL: Mumbai look to seal Playoff spot vs Kerala

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

ISL: Mumbai look to seal Playoff spot vs Kerala
Needing a point to qualify for the playoffs, visiting Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.


Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last eight away games and will relish facing a Kerala side that has conceded 36 goals this season.


isl indian super league mumbai city fc football sports news Sports Update

