ISL: NorthEast United beat East Bengal 4-0 for first league win in Shillong

NorthEast United FC defeated East Bengal FC 4-0 for their first win of the league at Shillong in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

The Highlanders thus bagged their 10th win of the league season, wrapping up their 24 games and earning 38 points before embarking on their playoff journey. This was the eighth match in which NorthEast United FC scored three or more goals this season, and also got their first-ever ISL win in Shillong.

East Bengal FC had limited chances coming their way in the first half, but Cleiton Silva did give NorthEast United FC a moment of scare through a probing free-kick in the 22nd minute. With the team earning a chance at a promising spot on the left flank, Silva swerved in a telling delivery that resulted in the ball landing over the crossbar.

NorthEast United FC retaliated by moving gradually up the left wing through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who lobbed in a cross for Nestor Albiach in the 32nd minute. Nestor made a robust effort at hitting the target with an aerial effort, but the shot was kept off limits by East Bengal FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

Ajaraie back-heeled a pass for the on-rushing Tondonba Singh on the left flank, followed by the latter drilling in a cross for Nestor at the centre of the 18-yard box. Nestor met the lateral ball with thorough finesse and slotted it into the bottom right corner with his left foot to break the deadlock in the 59th minute.

The Highlanders rode on this brief wave in their favour as Nestor played a key role in shaping up a dynamic offensive sequence from a corner kick. Guillermo Fernandez curled in a right-footed inward curling cross for Macarton Nickson that was hammered on target. Debjit made a quick first save before Ajaraie lapped upon the rebound and nestled it into the bottom left corner amid a crowded box to double the lead in the 66th minute.

Ajaraie took over a dazzling role thereafter, with East Bengal FC conceding him plenty of space to work his footwork around in the defensive third. The free-flowing forward looked to breach into the opposition’s box from the left side and sprinted near the six-yard box.

Tanmay Das fouled Ajaraie, and the striker stepped up to take over the spot-kick duties, using his right foot to dispatch the ball into the bottom right corner in the 79th minute. Das was sent off after another foul in the 84th minute, handing the Highlanders a numerical advantage in the final phase of the encounter.

NorthEast United FC did not relent on offensive pressure and kept pushing forward, thereby earning set-piece chances, including corner kicks, to further peg East Bengal FC back in the game.

One such corner kick in the 86th minute resulted in the Highlanders grappling to discover another goal before Mohammed Ali Bemammer pounced upon a loose ball and settled it into the bottom right corner to find his team’s fourth goal of the night, propelling them to finish their league stage on a positive note.

