ISL: East Bengal end Punjab FC's playoff hopes with 3-1 victory

Punjab FC's hopes of reaching the playoffs stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 were dashed as they suffered a 1-3 defeat at home to East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. Dimitrios Diamantakos, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Lalchungnunga struck for the winners while Ezequiel Pulga Vidal scored the consolation goal for Punjab FC.

The loss leaves Punjab FC in 11th place with 24 points from 21 matches, while East Bengal leapfrogged them into 10th, also on 24 points.

East Bengal took control early in the 15th minute. A defensive lapse from Punjab allowed Dimitrios Diamantakos to score with a left-footed shot after a mishandled clearance from Suresh Meitei. Diamantakos had another chance shortly after but missed from close range. Despite this, East Bengal continued to threaten, with Raphael Messi Bouli creating numerous problems for the Punjab defense.

The visitors doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half. Messi Bouli’s cross found Vishnu P.V, whose shot was blocked by Ivan Novoselec, only for Naorem Mahesh Singh to latch onto the rebound and score. East Bengal struck again in the 54th minute. A free-kick from the right was poorly cleared, allowing Lalchungnunga to score from close range and give East Bengal a commanding 3-0 lead.

Punjab scored a consolation goal when they pulled one back from a thunderous long ranger by Pulga Vidal who took the volley from 25 yards outside the box. The Shers continued to pile on the pressure on the East Bengal defence but the final output was missing as they could not convert the chances which were being created.

Despite their efforts, Punjab could not convert their chances, and East Bengal held firm to secure the three points.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bangal Super Giant lead the ISL standings with 49 points from 21 matches. FC Goa are second with 39 points from 20 matches with Jamshedpur FC following close behind on 37 points from 20 games.

