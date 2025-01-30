ISL: NorthEast United FC breeze past Hyderabad FC 4-1 at home

This was the first win in the last five matches for the Highlanders this season. It was a complicated start with both the teams neutralising each other in midfield

NorthEast United FC completed the league double over Hyderabad FC with a 4-1 victory in their Indian Super League match here on Wednesday. The Highlanders scored early courtesy through a goal from Guillermo Fernandez while Alaaeddine Ajaraei extended the lead at the stroke of half-time with a fantastic free-kick. Hyderabad FC did pose some threat in the second half with Manoj Mohammed pulling a goal back, but it wasn't enough as Asheer Akhtar and Mohammed Bemammer scored late goals to seal maximum points at home.

This was the first win in the last five matches for the Highlanders this season. It was a complicated start with both the teams neutralising each other in midfield. However, after the first 10 minutes, the hosts gradually gathered momentum as they held more possession and threatened Hyderabad FC backline with some fluid moves. Ajaraie almost got into the scoresheet from a corner in the 12th minute but the Moroccan was flagged offside. The Highlanders kept applying pressure as the likes of Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandez made some marauding runs into the danger area.

They were soon rewarded when Guillermo capitalised on a defensive error from Abdul Rabeeh and slotted it past Arshdeep Singh to hand NorthEast United FC the lead in the 17th minute. It all started with Macarton Nickson finding Jithin with a brilliant ball. The winger subsequently squared it into the penalty area in search of Guillermo. Although Rabeeh reached the ball first, his header was misdirected and it allowed the Spaniard to slot it home from close range. Despite getting the early goal, Juan Pedro Benali's men kept pushing forward in search of more goals. Hyderabad FC's backline looked vulnerable without Alex Saji, who missed the match due to suspension. Meanwhile, Jithin found acres of space on the right flank with his exceptional pace and trickery.

But his final deliveries left a lot to be desired as Guillermo and Ajaraie reached dangerous areas in the box. However, NorthEast United FC's sustained pressure saw them double the lead right before half-time in the 45th minute when Ajaraie hammered a direct free-kick past Arshdeep and nestled it into the roof of the net with sheer power. Hyderabad FC were back in the game when Manoj Mohammed slotted it home from a free-kick delivered by Chhunga Hmar in the 70th minute. It was an exceptional delivery into the danger area and the Highlanders failed to clear their lines. It popped up nicely for Manoj who slammed it home. However, Hyderabad FC's joy was shortlived as NorthEast United FC regained a two-goal advantage courtesy of a headed goal from Asheer Akhtar in the 79th minute. Mohammed Ali Bemammer then found the fourth goal for the Highlanders.

