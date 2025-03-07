ISL: Shami Singamayum becomes league's youngest-ever scorer as Punjab FC win

Hyderabad FC will next play Kerala Blasters FC on March 12, whereas Punjab FC are set to square off against Mohammedan SC on March 10

Shami Singamayum became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in the league's history as Punjab FC defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday night.

It was a record-breaking day as Shami, all of 17 years and 322 days, set the record for the youngest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history, while Muhammad Suhail became the third-youngest in the competition to assist a goal (18 years and 175 days).

Despite holding just 43.7% of ball possession, Punjab FC were the more assertive of the two teams, taking seven shots on target as compared to the two of Hyderabad FC. Though out of the playoffs race, they moved to 27 points with this win, breaking Hyderabad FC’s five-game-long unbeaten run at home. Asmir Suljic was a force to reckon with inside the Hyderabad FC defensive half to ensure that Punjab FC got off the blocks creatively. His fleet footedness and eye for a pass pushed him to pick players in probing positions and pose questions in front of the home team's defence.

One such delivery to Luka Majcen in the middle of the 18-yard box was struck firmly towards the bottom left corner by the striker but saved in time in the 22nd minute. The sequence had reversed just 12 minutes prior when Majcen had made a similar pass to Suljic, slicing past the Hyderabad FC defence, but the latter’s effort towards the bottom right corner lacked adequate pace behind it.

Punjab FC found the breakthrough courtesy of an own goal by Alex Saji in the 41st minute, though. Muhammad Suhail made the ambitious choice of going for the goal from a distance upon receiving a pass from Ricky Shabong. Though the move did not culminate in a goal, the sustained period of pressure for a brief while thereafter resulted in Hyderabad FC losing shape at the back, as Alex was unable to cap off a fairly straightforward clearance and instead ended up slotting the ball in his net, breaking the deadlock before the half-time break.

Majcen undertook a focused role inside the 18-yard area and did not necessarily partake in as much playmaking, with Suhail taking over those responsibilities instead. Suhail spotted Majcen at the centre of the box in the 56th minute and served him an impeccably well-weighted pass, which the forward drilled into the bottom left corner with his right foot at ease to double his team’s lead. Hyderabad FC stepped on the offensive post, looking to cut the lead. While this offensive strategy propelled them to find more time on the ball in Punjab FC’s half, it also left spaces vacant in their own backline.

The visitors capitalised on that with aplomb in the 86th minute, as Petros Giakoumakis played a leading role in rounding off a counter-attacking sequence by serving Shami Singamayum a delivery outside the box, which the youngster deposited into the centre of the net with his left foot. Hyderabad FC pulled a goal back late into the second half, as Ramhlunchhunga brought his efficiency from distance to the fore by hammering a pass from Cy Goddard into the bottom right corner, but the side ran out of time to make something out of this stunning strike and ended up conceding the three points to Punjab FC.

Hyderabad FC will next play Kerala Blasters FC on March 12, whereas Punjab FC are set to square off against Mohammedan SC on March 10.

