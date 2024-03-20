Israel eye history with last three places up for grabs

Israel became a member of Europe’s governing body UEFA 20 years ago, but are yet to reach the continent’s major international competition

Israel’s footballers are aiming to make history by reaching the European Championship for the first time amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the final three places at Euro 2024 up for grabs over the next week.

Twelve teams still have dreams of reaching Germany later this year with three sets of four nations to face off in Thursday’s semi-finals and the winners progressing to a final on March 26. Israel became a member of Europe’s governing body UEFA 20 years ago, but are yet to reach the continent’s major international competition.

The war between Israel and Hamas has forced Alon Hazan’s men to try and finish the job on the road with no international matches going ahead in Israel for the forseeable future due to security concerns.

