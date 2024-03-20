Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Israel eye history with last three places up for grabs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Israel eye history with last three places up for grabs

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Israel became a member of Europe’s governing body UEFA 20 years ago, but are yet to reach the continent’s major international competition

Israel eye history with last three places up for grabs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Israel eye history with last three places up for grabs
x
00:00

Israel’s footballers are aiming to make history by reaching the European Championship for the first time amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the final three places at Euro 2024 up for grabs over the next week.


Twelve teams still have dreams of reaching Germany later this year with three sets of four nations to face off in Thursday’s semi-finals and the winners progressing to a final on March 26. Israel became a member of Europe’s governing body UEFA 20 years ago, but are yet to reach the continent’s major international competition. 


Also Read: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024


The war between Israel and Hamas has forced Alon Hazan’s men to try and finish the job on the road with no international matches going ahead in Israel for the forseeable future due to security concerns.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league israel sports news football
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK