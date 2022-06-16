‘It was a night to forget,' says England star Harry Kane after 4-0 thrashing vs Hungary

Harry Kane admits disappointing show as England suffer worst home defeat in 94 years; urges team to emerge stronger from 0-4 drubbing v Hungary

A dejected Harry Kane with teammates during Nations League match against Hungary. Pic/Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane called for cool heads after the Three Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary on Tuesday to suffer their worst home defeat for 94 years.

Sallai scores brace

A double from Roland Sallai and late goals from Adam Nagy and Daniel Gazdag kept Marco Rossi’s side on course to reach the Nations League finals next year.

Gareth Southgate’s men are now staring at relegation from the top tier of the Nations League after their humiliation at Molineux compounded a run of four games without a win.

Roland Sallai

However, it is his side’s form just five months out from the World Cup that is of most pressing concern for Southgate.

England are considered among the favourites in Qatar after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and narrowly losing out on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy.

A trip to Italy and home clash with Germany in September in their final two Nations League group games are the only matches Southgate’s men will have between now and beginning their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

‘It’s no time to panic’

“We haven’t had a camp like it for a long time. It’s no time to panic, it’s time to keep our heads up, look forward to a break now and come back strong in September,” said Kane.

“It was a night to forget but we’ve got to take it on the chin. We’ve got to move forward. We are preparing for a big World Cup and that’s

the most important thing. We’ll learn a lot from this camp.”

Southgate faces criticism

Southgate was targeted for most of the criticism of supporters inside the stadium in Wolverhampton.

However, Kane dismissed any suggestions he is not the man to lead England to Qatar. “Without any question,” said the Tottenham striker.

“That’s not even a question I should be answering.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever