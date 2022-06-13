Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri
Mumbai sees 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, deaths jump to 7 in 12 days
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We're lacking sharpness, says England boss Gareth Southgate

We're lacking sharpness, says England boss Gareth Southgate

Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Wolverhampton
AFP |

Top

England’s only goal in the last three games came from Harry Kane’s late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday

We're lacking sharpness, says England boss Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate during England’s goalless draw v Italy on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


England manager Gareth Southgate blamed a run of three games without a win to start their Nations League campaign on a lack of sharpness in front of goal after a 0-0 draw against Italy on Saturday.

A rematch of last year’s Euro 2020 final took place in front of just 3,000 school children in Wolverhampton as England served a one-match behind closed doors punishment for the chaos that ensued that night at Wembley last July. Southgate labelled that situation as an “embarrassment” for the country and believed the lack of atmosphere played a part in another Nations League clash lacking verve at the end of an exhausting season.




Also Read: UEFA Nations League: Switzerland shock a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal 1-0


England’s only goal in the last three games came from Harry Kane’s late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday. “We had two or three really good chances we need to score, but just lacked that sharpness in front of goal,” said Southgate. “You can see when you are pushing like we were in the second half, you don’t have any crowd to help you or put the opposition under any pressure.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england Euro 2020 Harry Kane sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK