England and Italy share the spoils in goalless UEFA Nations League draw

Italy's Federico Dimarco fights for the ball with England's Jarrod Bowen during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Italy. Pic/ AFP

England and Italy shared the spoils in what was a rematch of last year's UEFA Euro finals. The two teams, who are drawn together in Group A3, went head-to-head in Wolverhampton and emerged goalless over the course of 90 minutes.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini opted to make 9 changes from the starting eleven that edged Hungary 2-1 on June 8th. However, the changes didn't seem to affect Italy's cohesive play as they came agonizingly close to opening the scoring in the third minute.

England eventually grew into the game with Chelsea forward Mason Mount drawing Gianluigi Donnarumma into an impressive save.

The 4-time world champions were giving the home side a constant headache down the right flank. England's shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale did very well to deny Sandro Tonali and subsequently Matteo Pessina as the first half drew to a close.

The second half started brightly with both Pessina and England's stand-in captain Raheem Sterling missing chances to open the scoring. Thereafter, the intensity of the game dropped.

Gareth Southgate brought on star striker Harry Kane at the hour mark. The Tottenham Hotspur frontman had recently notched up his 50th international goal against Germany, but he couldn't add any more to his tally against Italy.

Towards the end of the game, Italy seemed to have satisfied themselves with a draw away to England.

The result means Italy top the group with 5 points in 3 games. Italy's next encounter is against Germany, on June 15th, where they'll look to solidify their place at the top.

Meanwhile England find themselves at the bottom, winless in 3 games. They only have 2 points to show for their efforts and are in desperate need for a win when they face Hungary in the next game on June 15th.

