Nations League: Mbappe saves France with draw v Austria

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to rescue a point for France in a 1-1 draw at Austria in the Nations League, but the defending champion sits in last place with just two points from three group games.

World Cup winner France is under pressure ahead of Monday night’s must-win home game against Croatia, which won 1-0 at Denmark thanks to Mario Pasalic’s close-range effort midway through the second half. The Danes top Group 1 with six points, while Austria and Croatia have four. “We didn’t win, we’ll take this point and try to win on Monday,” Mbappe said.

