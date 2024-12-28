Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Its far too early to be celebrating

‘It’s far too early to be celebrating’

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

Slot added: “I don’t think there was any easy win for us in any of these games. That tells you how difficult it is to win even when you have all your players available. That is why we have to take it one game at a time”

‘It’s far too early to be celebrating’

Arne Slot

Listen to this article
‘It’s far too early to be celebrating’
x
00:00

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said it was “too early” to say his side were on course for the Premier League title after a 3-1 win over Leicester extended their lead at the top of the table. 


Liverpool moved seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea, with a game in hand. But Dutch manager Slot, in his first season in charge since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, remains cautious about the prospect of bringing the Premier League title to Anfield for the first time since 2020. 


“If you are in this game for a long time like the players and I am, then 20 games before the end you don’t look at it as there are so many challenges ahead of you,” he said after goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah helped turn the tide following Jordan Ayew’s early strike for Leicester. “Injuries and a bit of bad luck can happen to any team, it is far too early to be already celebrating — but it is nice for us to be where we are.” 


Slot added: “I don’t think there was any easy win for us in any of these games. That tells you how difficult it is to win even when you have all your players available. That is why we have to take it one game at a time.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool Leicester City english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK