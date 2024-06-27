It’s incredible to finish on top of the group, says Austria boss Ralf Rangnick

They have never reached the European Championship quarter-finals

Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer scores the winner against The Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said it was “incredible” for his team to snatch top spot in their Euro 2024 group ahead of France and the Netherlands on Tuesday. Rangnick’s men edged a dramatic closing Group D encounter 3-2 against the Dutch, who had to settle for going through in third place, while France were held to a 1-1 draw by already-eliminated Poland.

Austria jumped up from third before kick-off and will next face either Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia in the last 16 in Leipzig on July 2. They have never reached the European Championship quarter-finals.

“We started in the tournament with a 1-0 loss with an own goal against France and if you knew the pressure we had against Poland [3-1 win] when we knew we had to win to have a realistic chance to qualify, then to finish top of the group is incredible,” Rangnick told reporters. “If you had bet on us to win here and France not to win you’d be a very rich man or woman.”

