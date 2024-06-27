The right-arm Robinson, 30, who has played 20 Tests for England since his debut in 2021, was playing for Sussex against Leicestershire in Division Two match here at the County Ground in Hove.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Kimber smashes 43 in an over off Robinson in County C’ship x 00:00

England seamer Ollie Robinson on Wednesday had an unwanted record registered against his name for bowling the second-costliest over in first-class cricket history, giving away 43 runs during a County Championship match.

Also Read: The final before the real final

ADVERTISEMENT

The right-arm Robinson, 30, who has played 20 Tests for England since his debut in 2021, was playing for Sussex against Leicestershire in Division Two match here at the County Ground in Hove.

Robinson, who overstepped thrice in the over, was hit for an overall two sixes, six fours and a single by Leicestershire’s Louis Kimber, who was batting on 72 off 56 balls when the contest entered the 59th over of their second innings chasing 464.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever